Shreyas Iyer suffers second consecutive heartbreak after IPL final, Maratha Royals crowned champions

Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals defeated SoBo Mumbai Falcons to be crowned the T20 Mumbai League 2025 champions. With that, Shreyas Iyer second consecutive heartbreak in a span of 10 days. Under his leadership, the Punjab Kings suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final, followed by the SoBo Mumbai Falcons’ defeat to MSCM Royals.

The Iyer-led side had a fantastic run in the league, qualifying for the final by beating NaMo Bandra Blasters by five wickets. With two IPL stars in Iyer and Angkrish Raghuvanshi playing for the Falcons, they arrived at the final as favourites. However, both these cricketers struggled heavily in the final and it resulted in Falcons suffering a defeat by five wickets.

Batting first, the Falcons had a poor start as Raghuvanshi made just seven runs off 12 balls while Iyer scored 12 runs off 17. The other top order batters also failed to live up to expectations, and the pressure fell on the middle order. Batting at five and six, Mayuresh Tandel and Harsh Aghav played to their merit, scoring unbeaten 50 and 45, respectively, which helped the Falcons post 157 runs in the first innings.

The Royals would have been happy at the halfway stage, given that the target was well within their reach. With the ball, Vaibhav Mali impressed with two wickets, Aditya Dhumal and Maxwell Swaminathan picked up one each.

When it came to the chase, Sahil Bhagwanta Jadhav handed a quick start to the Royals as he made 22 runs off 12 balls. This is one area that the Falcons lacked early on. Later, batting at three, Chinmay Rajesh Sutar stole the show with 53 runs off 49 balls. Awais Khan Naushad played a vital role as well, scoring 38 runs but unfortunately, he couldn’t get the job done. The match eventually moved to the final over but Rohan Raje won it for them.