WTC Final: BJ Watling decides to keep despite dislocated finger in his final international match

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling dislocated his finger while collecting a throw from Kane Williamson during the 53rd over of India's innings during the sixth day of the WTC Final.

However, that didn't stop Watling from returning to the field after Lunch. The New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman is playing in his last international match, and decided to come out to keep despite the injury.

"BJ Watling dislocated his right ring finger in the first session and has received medical treatment during the lunch break before returning to the field. #WTC21," the official account of New Zealand cricket wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant adopted a cavalier approach while the big batting stars bungled as India reached 130 for five at lunch on the reserve day of the final against New Zealand.

India led by 98 runs at Lunch with maximum of 73 overs left in a match where weather robbed two full days of cricket.

India would like to bat at least one hour in the post lunch session which might make it difficult for New Zealand to chase a target of around 150 in three hours.

Pant's 'devil may care' attitude would have certainly left the Indian dressing room with hearts in their mouth as he went undefeated at the break with 28 off 48 balls to his name. Ravindra Jadeja with 12 off 20 balls was giving him company.