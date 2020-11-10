Tuesday, November 10, 2020
     
Women's T20 Challenge, Final | We just didn't get partnerships: Harmanpreet Kaur after missing out on title

Harmanpreet indicated that her injury, sustained while fielding first, impacted her batting.

Sharjah Published on: November 10, 2020 7:56 IST
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur

Supernovas failed to get partnerships going and that was the main reason for losing to Trailblazers in the final of the Women's T20 Challenge here on Monday, Harmanpreet Kaur said after the 16-run defeat.

"It wasn't that tough a total to chase but we just didn't get partnerships. We needed two good partnerships, but we didn't," she rued.

Chasing Trailblazers' 118 for eight wickets in 20 overs, defending champions Supernovas managed just 102 for seven wickets in 20 overs. Harmanpreet indicated that her injury, sustained while fielding first, impacted her batting.

"It was really tough for me; while fielding only I got hurt but you have got to be there for the team. I tried my best but couldn't win it for the team," she said.

On Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown, Harmanpreet said: "Sitting at home was really difficult, but we have to respect the things that are going on and be safe."

Supernovas' left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, who was adjudged Player of the Series and took five wickets in the final, revealed that she was regularly practising during the lockdown.

"It feels great to pick a fifer but isn't nice to not be on the winning side. It was a spinning track and the plan was to bowl the normal stock ball," she said.

"I worked very hard on my bowling in the lockdown, and I think it shows. I was playing consistently even in the lockdown and I was in touch, so it didn't feel like I was coming back after a long time."

