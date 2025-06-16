Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 schedule announced, India to take on Pakistan on October 5 The Women's ODI World Cup 2025 is all set to kick off on September 30. The season opener will see India women taking on Sri Lanka women, with India and Pakistan locking horns in an intense clash on October 5 in Colombo.

New Delhi:

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 is all set to kick off on September 30. The marquee event will be hosted by India, with Pakistan playing their matches of the tournament in Colombo as part of the hybrid arrangement agreed upon by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board).

The first game of the competition will see India women taking on Sri Lanka women at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on September 30. Furthermore, the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 5.

Defending champions Australia will be kicking off their campaign by taking on New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on October 1. Additionally, they will take on Pakistan on October 8 in Colombo before locking horns with archrivals England on October 22 in Indore.

Tournament set to feature 28 league matches

Speaking of the format of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, the competition will see 28 league matches in total being played. The group stage will be followed by three knockout matches; it is worth noting that the games will be spread across Bengaluru, Indore, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, and Colombo.

Interestingly, the first semi-final will either be played in Guwahati or Colombo. The game will only be played in Colombo if Pakistan qualifies for the knockout stages, and the clash is scheduled to be held on October 29. The 2nd semi-final is slated to be held on October 30, with the final set to be held on November 2, in either Bengaluru or Colombo.

India to host Women’s ODI World Cup for the first time since 2013

It is interesting to note that this will be the very first time that India will be hosting the Women’s ODI World Cup since 2013. Apart from the hosts, the likes of Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka earned direct qualification to the competition, with Pakistan and Bangladesh earning their way through the qualifiers.

Also Read: