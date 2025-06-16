Faf du Plessis achieves massive feat, enters elite list in 200th match as T20 captain Star Texas Super Kings skipper Faf du Plessis etched his name in the history book as he surpassed Kieron Pollard to achieve a massive feat in his 200th game as captain in T20 cricket. He led Texas Super Kings against Trinbago Knight Riders in the ongoing MLC 2025.

Oakland:

Game 5 of the ongoing MLC (Major League Cricket) 2025 saw Texas Super Kings taking on Los Angeles Knight Riders at the Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, on June 16. Both sides aimed to put on a good show in the clash, but in the end, it was Texas Super Kings who emerged victorious.

Throughout the game, it was Super Kings’ skipper Faf du Plessis who clinched all the headlines. The star batter achieved a massive feat, as the clash against Knight Riders was his 200th game as a captain in T20 cricket. He surpassed former West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard to enter the top five, alongside the likes of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Daren Sammy, and James Vince.

To his delight, Du Plessis’ 200th game as T20 captain ended in a victory for him. After posting a total of 181 runs in the first innings, Texas Super Kings limited Knight Riders to a score of 124, winning the game by 57 runs.

Noor Ahmad helped Super Kings ensure win against Knight Riders

Speaking of the game between Super Kings and Knight Riders, the clash began with Super Kings coming in to bat, and through the knocks of Devon Conway, Saiteja Mukkamalla, and Daryl Mitchell, who amassed 34, 31, and 36* runs, respectively, the side managed to post a total of 181 runs in the first innings of the game.

Aiming to defend the target, it was the brilliant spell of TSK’s Noor Ahmad that helped the side win the game. Where Knight Riders hoped for a good performance with the bat, Ahmad pulled off a masterclass, taking four wickets and conceding 25 runs in his spell, helping TSK win the game comfortably.

Faf du Plessis gave his take on the game

Furthermore, after the win, Texas Super Kings’ skipper Du Plessis took centre stage, heaped praise on Noor Ahmad for his performance, and lauded the overall bowling performance as well.

"Nice start, Noor did really good with the ball on a tricky pitch. You always feel like you need to get more runs, more runs, more runs on the scoreboard. But it was a little bit trickier today. I thought our bowling was really good. We made it a little harder for the guys to hit us off difficult,” Du Plessis said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Also Read: