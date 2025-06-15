Kuldeep Yadav on England pitches for Test series: 'Wickets are looking good for spinners' India are looking to win their first test series against England in England since 2007. India geared up for the five-match series against England with an intra-squad game with the India A side ahead of the series that gets underway on June 20.

New Delhi:

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has opened up on what type of pitches he is experiencing in the intra-squad game in England as India are set to face the Three Lions in a five-match series from June 20 onwards. The Indian team embarks on a new era as Shubman Gill will be leading the side for the first time in Test cricket following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Kuldeep will be key to India's chances if conditions offer turn as he is the sole specialist spinner in the team alongside all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. His role will take greater emphasis since Ravichandran Ashwin has also retired from all forms of international cricket during the Border-Gavaskar series. As India gear up to face the English side with the opening Test at Leeds, Kuldeep has opened up on the pitches he is experiencing.

"The wickets are looking good for spinners. It has been good for batting (in the Intra Squad game in Beckenham). First day there was moisture, seamers got help but as the game progressed, spinners got in the game," Kuldeep said on the sidelines of the Intra Squad game in Beckenham.

Kuldeep expects pitches to have assistance at other venues too

Meanwhile, the spinner is expecting the pitches will have turn at other venues during the five-match series too. "There is bounce for spinners on this surface. Today is day three, I am yet to bowl.

The ball is turning a bit and I hope it is the same in the series as well," said Kuldeep.

The left-arm wrist spinner misses Ashwin in the dressing room but his retirement has led to him spending more time with Jadeja. "Playing alongside Jaddu bhai is an honour. Jaddu and Ash have been brilliant for India. When I made my debut they helped me a lot.

"I am now having regular chats with Jaddu bhai on how to bowl to certain batters. I am spending a lot of time with him both on and off the field. It helps me a lot tactic wise. We have been talking about field placements and he has given me clues as well," he said.