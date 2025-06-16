Shubman Gill reflects on learnings from Virat Kohli's captaincy ahead of England tour India's new Test captain Shubman Gill recently came forward and talked about everything that he learnt from ace batter Virat Kohli's time as India captain. He also gave his take on Rohit Sharma's captaincy for the Indian team as well.

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to take on England in a five-game Test series that is scheduled to kick off from June 20. The first test of the series will be held at Headingley in Leeds. With the series right around the corner, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) came forward and announced that star batter Shubman Gill will be India’s new captain going forward.

Ahead of the series, there could be many things that could change for India under Gill’s captaincy, and with no Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the longest format, it could be interesting to see how team India fares in the upcoming tour.

With the series right around the corner, Shubman Gill took centre stage and talked about the various learnings he got from former India skipper Virat Kohli.

"Yes, definitely a lot of things when I played under Virat Bhai. I think his proactiveness in the Test matches with the field or with the ideas or with his thinking was something that I liked and I picked that up - he was very proactive with his thinking. If he thinks that okay this plan is not working he would immediately have another plan communicate to the bowler that what he wants from them and can seem like he is not aggressive,” Gill told Dinesh Karthik on Star Sports.

Gill talked about Rohit Sharma’s captaincy for India as well

After giving his take on Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill went on to talk about former India skipper Rohit Sharma as well. It is worth noting that both Kohli and Rohit announced their retirements from the longest format before the England tour, and speaking of Rohit’s time as captain, Gill branded the opener as somewhat aggressive but very tactically sound.

"But Rohit bhai is also very aggressive in terms of his tactics he's a tactically, he's quite an aggressive captain and he is someone who is very clear with his communication prior to the matches during the series and even after the series what he wants from the players and the kind of environment,” Gill said.