Will Travis Head open again in second Ashes Test against England? Player shares update Travis Head remains open to continuing as opener after his match-winning century in Perth, with Australia yet to decide his role for the Gabba Test. As Usman Khawaja works toward full fitness, Head says he’s prepared for “anything” as the team finalises its plans.

Brisbane:

Travis Head arrived in Brisbane with an unusual level of flexibility surrounding his role, a scenario shaped by both his match-winning success in Perth and the lingering uncertainty around Usman Khawaja’s fitness. Australia’s squad reconvened on Sunday ahead of the second Ashes Test at the Gabba, where selectors have yet to finalise their batting order or confirm how they will navigate Khawaja’s recovery from back spasms.

Head’s century in the fourth innings of the opening Test has altered the dynamics of the discussion. Although he has been Australia’s established No. 5 for the past four years, he stepped in as an opener in the second innings last week when Khawaja was unavailable. His 123 off 83 balls powered a rapid chase of 205 in 28.2 overs, ensuring Australia carried a 1-0 advantage into the Pink Ball Test in Gabba. The innings has also broadened the strategic options available to the team should Khawaja be unable to resume his usual role.

Khawaja, who will turn 39 next month, remains part of the 14-man group and has indicated confidence in his readiness to play. However, selectors have not granted him any assurances about retaining his position. His recent output, an average of 31.84 over two years with one century, has kept external scrutiny high as Australia weighs stability against current form.

Head explained that discussions about his position had not yet taken place, though he expressed no hesitation about remaining at the top if required.

“I'm happy. If that's what is needed to win a Test match and if that's what's required then, yeah, I'm fine with it. I'm preparing for anything at this stage… There's a fair bit to work through. I've just got here. We haven't really had many conversations over the last week. It's been about just spending some time out of the game as much as you can. You don't get much time to chill out in a massive series like this, where it's pretty full-on every single day,” Head said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

I’m open to it: Head

Australian coach Andrew McDonald recently revealed that the team had previously entertained the idea of using different openers across two innings of a Test. Head confirmed his willingness to adapt to such experimentation.

“We've talked about that a lot: how you get there, and what personnel we have to be able to potentially do that and the personalities in the line-up. You've seen it a little bit in the T20 team as well, where we're trying to push the boundaries in power-hitting, and [asking] do we take singles at certain stages… I feel like I can play in any role, so I'm open to it, and it's just trying to work out in-game and in moments when that may come out and when you may use that,” he said.