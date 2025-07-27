Will Rishabh Pant bat in second innings of IND vs ENG 4th Test in Manchester? Team India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak recently came forward and provided an updated over whether star wicket keeper batter Rishabh Pant will be coming out to bat in the second innings of the ongoing Manchester clash.

MANCHESTER:

Team India is all set to continue their ongoing fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The side continues their bout against England on the final day of the clash. It is worth noting that the Indian team is trailing England by 137 runs, with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill well set on the crease.

With a win almost impossible, India will be looking to go for a draw. On the other hand, England will be hoping to take the remaining eight wickets as quickly as possible to bring forth a result out of the game.

With KL Rahul and Shubman Gill set on the crease, many have come forward and wondered whether star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant will be coming out to bat in the second innings of the game. It is worth noting that Pant sustained a toe fracture in the early stages of the game, putting his inclusion in the remaining matches into doubt.

However, he came out to bat in the first innings, and according to India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, Pant will be batting in the second innings as well. “Rishabh Pant will bat tomorrow,” Kotak said in the press conference after day 4.

Kotak opened up on Gill, Rahul combination ahead of day 5

Furthermore, Sitanshu Kotak also talked about how the combination of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul played well under pressure against England. He credited Gill for his shot selection and awareness throughout his knock so far. India finds itself on a score of 174/2, trailing by 137 runs ahead of day 5.

"KL Rahul has been absolutely outstanding throughout the series. The way Shubman Gill batted from the Australia series to this series has been different... I would give him a lot of credit for deciding what he wants to play and when. He successfully played certain shots and successfully avoided playing certain shots," Kotak said.

