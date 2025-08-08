WI vs PAK: Pakistan's probable playing XI for 1st ODI, Babar, Rizwan return Pakistan are playing ODI cricket for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy in March 2025. This also marks a major comeback for Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who have not been picked in the T20I squad since then. Here's Pakistan's likely playing XI for the first ODI

Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago):

Pakistan are set to play their first ODI since March as they will face the West Indies today in the first of the three-match series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Mohammad Rizwan is back to leading the side after being left out of the T20I squad, even as he last featured in the Pakistan jersey in the ICC Champions Trophy.

The visitors have announced a full-strength squad for this series, but they have been dealt a huge blow with an injury to Fakhar Zaman, who has been ruled out of the entire series. It also remains to be seen if Babar Azam will continue to open the innings for Pakistan, as he did in the Champions Trophy. With Fakhar not playing, will Pakistan persist with Babar at the top of the order, or will Abdullah Shafique get a go? Let us have a look at the playing XI of Pakistan for the first ODI:

Abdullah Shafique might get a go with Saim Ayub at the top of the order for the first ODI against the West Indies. Shafique has a decent technique and can offer a left-right combination with Ayub while opening the innings for his side. Babar Azam is likely to slot down to number three with Mohammad Rizwan at number four.

Will Pakistan go with three spinners?

Pakistan vice-captain Salman Ali Agha is expected to bat at either five or six, while it remains to be seen if the visitors go with Hussain Talat or Hasan Nawaz. Talat is making a comeback to the Pakistan team, while Nawaz has done well in T20Is for them. Pakistan will also have the conundrum of an all-rounder as they will have to pick between Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz who will also bat at number seven.

Their selection will depend on the pitch and the conditions. The bowling attack will comprise of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah while Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem are likely to be two spinners. Hasan Ali will have to wait for his chance it seems as Muqeem did well in the T20I series, picking up three wickets and conceding runs at an economy of less than 5.

Pakistan playing XI for first ODI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf/Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem

