Why will tea be taken before lunch in IND vs SA 2nd Test in Guwahati? Explained India look to bounce back in the second Test in Guwahati after losing the opener to South Africa in Kolkata. The second Test will witness tea being taken earlier than lunch, with the start being pushed earlier too.

New Delhi:

India are set to face South Africa in the second and final Test of the series with an aim to avoid another loss at home. The hosts suffered a humiliating loss in the first Test in Kolkata after failing to chase 124 in the final innings.

India know they have no room for errors if they have to level the series, and an unknown Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati awaits them. The venue has never hosted a Test match, and it would be intriguing to see how the pitch unfolds over the course of the Test match.

Why is tea being taken before lunch?

Meanwhile, the second Test will have another unusual thing as tea will be taken before lunch. Moreover, the fixture will also start half an hour earlier than the scheduled timing of 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 8:30 AM with the first ball being bowled at 9:00 AM.

The first session will be over by 11 AM, before the 20-minute tea break. The second session will take place from 11:20 AM to 1:20 PM before the 40-minute lunch break. The final session will take place from 2 PM to 4 PM with an extension of 30 minutes allowed.

Notably, the Test will start half an hour earlier than the scheduled time due to the early sunrise and sunset in northern India. Fading light post 4 PM won't have a conducive setting for cricket to be played.

Meanwhile, the tea will be taken earlier than lunch, as having lunch at 11 AM will be a bit too early for the players.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia opened up on the same. "It is a practical decision," Saikia had told ESPNcricinfo. "In winters, sunrise and sunset are very early here in north-east India. By 4pm the (day)light recedes and you can't play much after. Because of that, we have decided to start early, so play will start at 9 am."

Meanwhile, India will be without their captain, Shubman Gill, who has been ruled out due to his neck spasm. Rishabh Pant will be captaining India in his absence.