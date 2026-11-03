Devon Conway ruled out of upcoming ODI series against India due to collision with pacer in training

In a major blow to NZC (New Zealand Cricket), the board recently came forward and announced that star batter Devon Conway has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against the Indian team. It is interesting to note that India and New Zealand are slated to take on each other across five ODI matches, with the first ODI of the series set to be played on November 4th.

Notably, Devon Conway suffered a concussion after he collided with star pacer Matt Henry in training ahead of the first ODI. The incident happened at Eden Park on Tuesday; the two players collided while trying to take a catch in training. The two also received immediate medical attention and underwent head injury assessments.

Henry’s condition is being monitored currently, but Conway has been ruled out of the upcoming series against India. "Both players will continue to be monitored, and their involvement in the ODI series against India will be updated in due course," NZC said in a statement.

Interestingly, Henry is himself making a return from an injury. He missed the last three T20Is against the Indian team due to a low-grade tear in his right quadriceps. Furthermore, the likes of Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra are also set to miss the ODI series due to injuries.

India to take on New Zealand for the first ODI in Auckland

It is interesting to note that the Indian team will be taking on New Zealand in the first ODI of the series in Auckland. The two sides will meet at Eden Park for the clash on November 4th, and both sides will look to put in a good showing in the clash.

The Men in Blue recently won the T20I series against the Black Caps, winning the first three games of the five-match affair, and losing the last two. It could be interesting to see how the two sides fare when they take on each other in the ODI series, and with the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to the side, the excitement for the series will be on another level.

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