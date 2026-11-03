India vs Sri Lanka ODI clash likely to be moved out of Delhi: Report

In a major development, the upcoming first ODI of the series between India and Sri Lanka is likely to be moved out of Delhi. After the conclusion of India’s series against New Zealand, the Men in Blue are slated to take on Sri Lanka across three ODIs and three T20I matches, hoping to play some good cricket.

The first of the three ODIs is slated to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on December 13th. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the DDCA (Delhi and District Cricket Association) has made a formal request to the BCCI to relocate the clash out of Delhi.

The sources claimed that the DDCA wrote to the BCCI, citing its incapacity to host the game on the scheduled date. Multiple reasons have been cited over the board’s request, considering the pollution levels in Delhi during this time of the year and the stadium undergoing renovation as well.

The DDCA is reportedly concerned about the poor air quality in the capital. In December 2025, the AQI of Delhi recorded an average of 351. “More than the renovation work, we want the match to be moved because of AQI in Delhi,” a source in the know told Cricbuzz.

The BCCI had previously dismissed reports of the same

It is interesting to note that the BCCI’s secretary, Devajit Saikia, had refuted the claim earlier that the game would be moved out of Delhi. Stating that the reports were not accurate and no such decision had been taken by the BCCI.

“Reports suggesting that the India-Sri Lanka ODI match scheduled in Delhi may be shifted to Ahmedabad are not accurate. There has been no such decision by the BCCI. We request media colleagues to kindly refer to official BCCI communications for any updates regarding the schedule. Further, it needs to be reiterated that bilateral matches are primarily allotted by following a standard policy," Saikia had said on October 12.

However, due to the DDCA itself reportedly writing to the BCCI, the board might not have option but to relocate the first ODI of the series between India and Sri Lanka.

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