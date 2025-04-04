Why was Tilak Varma retired out in LSG vs MI clash? Explained Star Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma was unable to put in a good showing against Lucknow Super Giants, hitting the ball for a boundary. Eventually he was retired out in the latter stages of the clash as MI lost the game against LSG.

Game 16 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Lucknow Super Giants taking on Mumbai Indians. Both sides locked horns at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 4. The clash began with Mumbai Indians coming in to bowl first after winning the toss.

Batting first, thanks to Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and David Miller, Lucknow posted a total of 203 runs in the first innings. Aiming to defend the target, LSG put in an exceptional performance with the ball, taking quick wickets and maintaining the pressure on the five-time champions.

The onus had fallen onto the shoulders of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. Where Surya was consistently hitting boundaries, Tilak Varma was unable to get off the mark and played a subpar innings of 25 runs in 23 deliveries. Eventually, Tilak was retired out. It is worth noting that Tilak became the fourth player in the IPL after Atharva Taide, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Sai Sudharsan to be retired out in the tournament.

The star batter was retired out as he was unable to connect with the balls and was increasing the required run rate for Mumbai Indians. In his place, Mitchell Santner had walked out to bat, and still MI failed to chase down the target.

Aiming to chase down a target of 204 runs, Mumbai Indians opened the innings with Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks departing for 10 and 5 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Naman Dhir played an exceptional innings, scoring 46 runs in 24 deliveries.

Furthermore, Tilak added 25 runs in 23 deliveries before he was retired out. Hardik Pandya and Mitchell Santner scored 28 and two runs, respectively. Mumbai Indians only managed to score 191 runs in the run chase of 204.

As for LSG, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, and Digvesh Rathi were the wicket takers with one wicket each to their names. Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs, registering their second win of the season.