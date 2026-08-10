Scotland, Netherlands hit out at ICC over World Cup 2027 format changes, say they are 'deeply disappointed'

New Delhi:

Cricket Scotland and Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) on Monday hit out at the International Cricket Council over the changes to the format of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2027, set to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The tournament heads back to the 14-team tournament from the 10 it was in implementation during the 2019 and 2023 World Cups, but not without a specific change.

The ICC has announced that the upcoming 50-over showpiece in Africa will feature 14 teams, but only 12 will be effectively playing in the main World Cup and against the top teams. Teams that qualify 12th, 13th and 14th in the World Cup will be playing a Super Series, a round-robin tri-series sort of contest, and only one of those three will be part of the meat of the World Cup.

What did Associates say in the statement?

The Associate nations have called the ICC out for this format, claiming that the changes are a "setback" for the Associates and that it will "risk undermining the progress made in recent years to grow the global game." The joint statement by Cricket Scotland and KNCA also highlighted that the ICC has not responded to their requests for clarification on the rationale behind the format change.

"Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association are deeply disappointed by the International Cricket Council's recent decision to implement significant structural changes to the ICC Men's 50-over World Cup qualification pathway and tournament format with less than 18 months until the competition begins," the statement said.

"These changes represent a setback to Associate Member cricket and risk undermining the progress made in recent years to grow the global game. At a time when cricket is seeking to expand its reach, attract new audiences and strengthen its position on the international sporting landscape, reducing meaningful opportunities for emerging nations sends the wrong message entirely," it added.

'Cricket Scotland and KNCA committed to strengthen game': Statement

The joint statement further emphasised that the two boards remained committed to strengthening the game globally but have concerns over ICC's decision. "Cricket Scotland and the KNCB remain fully committed to working constructively with the ICC and fellow Members to strengthen the global game.

However, we have significant concerns about both the impact of these changes and the process through which they have been introduced," they said.

"The changes risk weakening the integrity and credibility of international cricket, and only highlight the importance of strong governance, transparent decision-making and effective engagement with Members."

Associates highlight time not given to understand changes

The two boards further stated that they did not get time to understand the changes. The tweaks were made at the time when the World Cup League 2 nearly ended as USA, Scotland, Netherlands and Oman made it to the 10-team qualifier, from which only one team will get a direct entry into the World Cup 2027 as the 11th side. The teams that finish second, third and fourth will play a two-match round-robin leg.

"Along with other Associate Members, we value the ICC's investment in developing the game. We also believe that confidence in international cricket depends on clear, stable, and predictable qualification pathways, particularly where Members are making significant sporting, financial and commercial commitments based on established structures," the statement said.

"Following the announcement of the changes, Cricket Scotland, KNCB and other Associate Members met twice with the ICC, seeking official written communication on the changes and greater clarity around the processes involved."

"We also requested positive action to strengthen future operational decision-making and an invitation to bilateral planning meetings with Full Members. Since the second meeting more than two weeks ago, there has been no further response from the ICC, which is disappointing and disrespectful given the significance of the issues raised," it added.

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