T20 Mumbai League set to expand as MCA invites bid for ninth team; check which region will have a side

New Delhi:

The T20 Mumbai League is set to expand, as the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has invited bids for the right to operate a new team in the prestigious state franchise tournament. Once a team is added, the league will feature nine teams from eight.

The new team is set to represent the Navi Mumbai region and is expected to give another platform to the rising talents from the city and surrounding areas. This comes "after a successful fourth edition of the league, held in June". Moreover, as per the statement from the MCA, "the season saw strong fan interest and competitive cricket, further strengthening the league’s position as one of India’s leading franchise-based domestic T20 tournaments."

Interested parties need to pay Rs 2.5 lakh

The statement added that the interested parties can get the bid documents from August 10 to August 25, between 11 am and 6 pm, from the MCA office at the Cricket Centre, Wankhede Stadium, Churchgate, Mumbai. The documents can be obtained only after payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 2.5 lakh by Demand Draft in favour of the Mumbai Cricket Association. It can also be done through a bank transfer "to the account specified in the tender notice available on the Mumbai Cricket Association’s official website⁠."

Currently, Aakash Tigers MWS, ARCS Andheri, Bandra Blasters, Eagle Thane Strikers, MSC Maratha Royals, North Mumbai Panthers, SoBo Mumbai Falcons and Triumph Knights MNE are part of the eight-team roster. The league features several stars, with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Which IPL franchises are interested in Hardik Pandya trade deal as talks hog limelight?Rahane, among others, hogging the limelight. They were also seen in action during the recently concluded league, with SKY even dedicating his Player of the Match to fast bowler Sylvester Dsouza.

MSC Maratha Royals most successful team in the league

Meanwhile, MSC Maratha Royals are the most successful franchise in the T20 Mumbai League, having won back-to-back titles in 2025 and 2026. The Siddesh Lad-led Royals defeated ARCS Andheri in the final of the recently concluded season in June, defending 154 and winning by eight runs in the showdown clash to beat Shivam Dube's Andheri side.

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