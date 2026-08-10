Jemimah Rodrigues puts inaugural Champions Trophy in her sight, eyes more success after World Cup win

New Delhi:

India star batter Jemimah Rodrigues is excited for the upcoming Champions Trophy, as women's cricket is set to get another ICC event in addition to the ODI and the T20 World Cups. India, the winners of the ODI World Cup 2025, could not pass the group stage in the T20 World Cup 2026, but eye a significant improvement when they take the field for the inaugural Champions Trophy, set to be played in Sri Lanka in February 2027.

Rodrigues, who was recently ruled out of the ongoing Women's Hundred, stated that the tournament stands pretty special for her and the team. "We’ve tasted success once, and we know what it feels like to be at the top. The more you taste it, the more you want to be there. So, I think our team is working towards that, and yes, the Champions Trophy is going to be very special," Rodrigues told JioHotstar on the 'Follow the Blues' show.

Mindset is always to make the team win: Rodrigues

Meanwhile, Rodrigues stated that despite the tournament happening for the first time, her mindset remains the same and that is to make the team win. "It’s happening for the first time ever in women’s cricket, and I’ll be a part of it for the first time as well, so it’ll be pretty special, and I’m really looking forward to it. I think mindset-wise, nothing changes. At the end of the day, it’s about the team and how to make the team win, and that always stays," she added.

India are to tour South Africa for a multi-format series later this year. Speaking on the visit, Rodrigues stated that the tour presents a challenge and is an exciting series. The series will feature a one-off Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is from December 9 to 30. "It’s going to be a really exciting series for sure. Both teams have been doing really well.

"We’ve had a lot of rivalry lately and played a lot of matches against South Africa. I think it’s going to be great, with two of the top teams in the world facing each other in South Africa. It’s going to be a great challenge, and we’re really looking forward to it," she said.

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