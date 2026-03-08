Why is Trent Boult not playing vs India in T20 World Cup 2026 final clash in Ahmedabad?

Ahmedabad :

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult retired from international cricket after the T20 World Cup 2024. The ace pacer, however, is still very active in various franchise competitions across the globe. He is still very lethal in the shortest format and New Zealand would have loved to have him on board in the final against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium, but Boult wanted to keep his body fit for the franchise competitions, which is helping him earn more than playing for the national team.

Not just Boult, even Kane Williamson has retired from T20Is, but is an active member in franchise cricket. The duo could have guided the BlackCaps to their maiden T20 World Cup title on March 8, but the fans were left stunned in 2024 after their retirement decisions.

New Zealand, in the last couple of years, have replaced Boult and Williamson rather effectively. Rachin Ravindra came into the side and has done well enough to be one of the contenders for the ICC Player of the Tournament trophy. He has been decent with the bat, but with the ball, the 26-year-old has been sensational, claiming 11 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 6.88.

On the other hand, Matt Henry replaced Boult in the playing XI and has been exceptional, to say the least. He will be extremely key for the side in the summit clash against India as he has troubled the Men in Blue in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final and also in the 2021 World Test Championship final.

New Zealand win toss, elect to field

New Zealand have won the toss and elected to field first in the final. They have made one change to the playing XI as Jacob Duffy replaced spinner Cole McConchie.

“We are going to bowl first. Looks pretty good. We will see if it does anything and try and restrict them to a chasable score. Boys are good. Great occasion, the semifinal and the guys will take confidence from that. This is biggest stage and everyone is ready. No McConchie, Duffy is playing,” Santner said after the toss.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

