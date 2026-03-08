Rohit Sharma explains psyche behind viral pep-talk to Sanju Samson before India's opening T20 World Cup game

Ahmedabad :

After flopping with the bat during the five-match series against New Zealand, India dropped Sanju Samson from the playing XI in their T20 World Cup opener against the USA. Former captain Rohit Sharma, who was present on the occasion at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, was spotted having a chat with Sanju Samson but the details of it weren’t shared.

It was only after Sanju Samson played an unbeaten knock of 97 runs against West Indies in the final Super Eights clash that the ICC released the video. In the clip, Rohit was seen motivating Samson to work on his basics and be prepared for a chance that could come at any stage of the tournament. It did come eventually and Samson grabbed it with both hands. After the terrific knock against West Indies, the Kerala batter smacked 89 against England in the semi-final, helping India secure a seven-run win.

Important to stay focused and try and do the right things: Rohit

Before the final of the T20 World Cup 2026, Rohit finally shared the psyche behind his pep-talk, drawing similarities from his own experience and noted that frustrations won’t help a cricketer in international cricket.

“I can sometimes feel the pulse of the player. I have been myself in that place where, you know, when I've been in a tournament like this and my chances haven't come, it's important to stay focused and try and do the right things and not get frustrated with you not getting the opportunity, and that's what I felt with him,” Rohit said in a video released by the ICC.

“Because he was consistently playing for India and then was dropped just before the World Cup started, you know, I just wanted to tell him that it's a long tournament and funny things have happened in the past, so I just wanted to reassure him that your chance would come. So it happened in the game where it was a crucial game for India and he played a blinder,” he added.

Notably, Samson has scored 232 runs in four matches this tournament and is one of the eight nominees for the Player of the Tournament award.

Also Read: