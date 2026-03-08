Why is Virat Kohli not playing vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026 final clash in Ahmedabad?

Ahmedabad :

After the T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja announced retirement from the format. Hence, you don’t see them in the playing XI for the final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8. The duo of Kohli and Rohit has also retired from Test cricket in May 2025 and only feature in ODIs. They have done well in the format and will hope to continue till the ODI World Cup 2027.

Meanwhile, India have replaced Kohli with Ishan Kishan. Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma were tested for the number three spot, but to maintain a left- and right-handed combination, India changed its tactics. Tilak was moved to number six and Suryakumar is currently batting at number four.

India to bat first in Ahmedabad

New Zealand have won the toss and elected to field first in the summit clash. The visitors have made one change to the squad, with pacer Jacob Duffy replacing Cole McConchie. Meanwhile, India captain Suryakumar Yadav noted that he would have opted to bat first; hence, the toss didn’t matter much to him. Explaining the reason, the Mumbai batter noted that the goal is to put pressure on the Kiwis by posting a good total.

“Suryakumar Yadav: Happy to bat first since we have been doing that pretty well. Always good to have runs on the board in the semifinal or a final. It's history now, new World Cup and we are excited for it. It looks fully already and it's only toss time and hopefully we will give them a good show. Same team for us,” Suryakumar said.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

Also Read: