Why is Nathan Lyon not playing in third Test against West Indies? Australia have dropped Nathan Lyon from the playing XI in the third Test against West Indies at Sabina Park in Kingston. The Pat Cummins-led side wanted to play an extra seamer in Scott Boland and hence, dropped Lyon for the first time in 12 years.

Kingston:

Star Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has been dropped from the playing XI in the third Test against West Indies at Sabina Park in Kingston. Since it's a day-night Test and will be played with a Pink Ball, the Pat Cummins-led side wanted to play an extra spinner, instead of Lyon. They have backed Scott Boland for the role. He will feature along with Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Meanwhile, it is the first time in 12 years that Lyon has been dropped from the playing XI. When he suffered a leg injury during the Ashes in 2023, he was benched, but that was due to an injury and his unavailability. Notably, the star spinner could have surpassed the legendary Glen McGrath in the match by becoming the second-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Test cricket history. He will have the chance to do it in the first Ashes Test in November.

Mitchell Starc plays his 100th Test

Starc is set to feature in his 100th Test match against West Indies. He became the second Australia pacer after McGrath to reach the milestone. The pacer could have done it at home in the Ashes, but he chose not to take a break. He also needs only five wickets to complete 400 wickets in Test cricket. He is the fourth-leading wicket-taker for Australia in the format.

Australia opt to bat first

Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first at Sabina Park. The surface is likely to get tougher as the match progresses and Australia also want to take advantage of the fresh surface.

West Indies (Playing XI): Mikyle Louis, John Campbell, Kevlon Anderson, Brandon King, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope (wk), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales

Australia (Playing XI): Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland