IND vs AFG 3rd T20I LIVE score: Afghanistan win toss and elect to bowl first

New Delhi:

Having already sealed the three-match series with two comprehensive victories, Team India takes on Afghanistan in the third and final T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the Men in Blue have been dominant across departments, winning both opening fixtures by comfortable seven-wicket margins.

With an unassailable 2-0 lead secured, this final encounter presents an ideal opportunity for the Indian team management to test their bench strength. Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is heavily anticipated to make his home debut, potentially replacing Abhishek Sharma at the top, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah could be rested to manage his workload ahead of upcoming commitments like the Asian Games. Players such as Washington Sundar and Yash Thakur are also in contention to feature in the starting XI.

For Afghanistan, captain Ibrahim Zadran and his side face an uphill battle to avoid a series whitewash. The visitors have struggled to build meaningful partnerships and post competitive totals on Delhi’s surfaces, while their famed bowling attack has failed to contain India’s aggressive top order. Afghanistan may consider shuffling their bowling lineup, possibly bringing in Naveen-ul-Haq, to find some breakthrough success.