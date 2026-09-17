China knocked out of Asian Games cricket without a ball being bowled; what exactly happened?

New Delhi:

China’s women’s cricket campaign at the 2026 Asian Games ended before a single delivery was bowled. The rain forced the cancellation of their quarter-final against Bangladesh at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Thursday and with that, they are out of the competition.

Meanwhile, the washout handed Bangladesh a place in the semi-finals under the competition’s playing conditions, which provide for the higher-ranked team to progress when a quarter-final cannot be played. The same regulation was also used during the 2023 Asian Games, when three of the four women’s quarter-finals involving India, Pakistan and Bangladesh were abandoned.

Now, the same decision brought an abrupt end to China’s third appearance in Asian Games cricket since 2010.

Overall, the weather had disrupted preparations at the Nagoya-area venue throughout the week and conditions ultimately prevented the China versus Bangladesh fixture from starting. It has also affected the accommodation of several athletes, as many are left stranded at the airport itself.

Bangladesh moved to semis

Bangladesh, led by Nigar Sultana, will now move into the last four, where India could be their next opponent. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is due to meet hosts Japan in the other women’s quarter-final in Nisshin on Friday. On the other hand, Pakistan and Thailand are scheduled to contest the remaining quarter-final at the same venue on Thursday.

Notably, the women’s semi-finals are scheduled for Sunday, while the gold-medal match is set for September 22.

India men’s Asian Games schedule

India men, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, will begin their Asian Games campaign on September 28. Ahead of that, they will also play Japan to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

In the meantime, the team management has made one change to the squad for the Asian Games. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was initially named, has now been withdrawn, as the all-rounder has been picked for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies. On the other hand, star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out, with Vipraj Nigam being announced as his replacement. He has also been added for the third T20I against Afghanistan.

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