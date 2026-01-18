Why is Michael Bracewell not on field during run chase in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI? Michael Bracewell was off the field in the run chase during the third ODI between India and New Zealand. This left New Zealand not only without their captain but also with a bowler short.

New Delhi:

New Zealand were handed a blow in the second innings of the third ODI against India as captain Michael Bracewell went off the field in the chase. Bracewell played a bit of a cameo as the Kiwis piled up a strong total of 337/8 in the series decider at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

However, the Kiwis were dealt a blow as the captain was off the field in the chase with first innings centurion Daryl Mitchell taking on the captain's armband.

Meanwhile, he took the captain's duty as Bracewell suffered a calf strain and went off the field, commentator Simon Doull said on air. The Kiwi added that Bracewell was unlikely to return.

This left New Zealand with a bowler short, and they have four proper bowlers for the defence. The likes of Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke, Zakary Foulkes and Jayden Lennox will be needing support from Glenn Phillips and Mitchell if Bracewell does not return.

More to follow...