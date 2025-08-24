Why is Ben Dwarshuis not playing in 3rd ODI vs South Africa? The third and final ODI between Australia and South Africa is being played today in Mackay. The visitors have already pocketed the series, winning the first two matches but Australia will be keen on avoiding the whitewash. However, they will Ben Dwarshius in this clash. Here's why:

Mackay:

South Africa's tour of Australia is set to conclude today with the third and final ODI that is being played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. South Africa have already won the series and will be looking to affect the whitewash on the home side. Meanwhile, Australia will be hopeful of making it 2-1 in the series but they will have to do it without one of their top performers, Ben Dwarshuis.

The left-arm fast bowler didn't play the second ODI as well, but it was assumed that he was rested. But he is missing the ongoing third ODI too, and it has been confirmed that Dwarshuis is struggling due to hamstring tightness. He performed superbly in the first ODI and also in the preceding T20I series, but the hosts missed him badly in the previous encounter as well.

In the series opener, Dwarshuis returned with two wickets for 53 runs in his nine overs and also scored 33 runs with the bat in 52 balls after coming in to bat at 89/6, His 71-run partnership with skipper Mitchell Marsh kept Australia hunt in the chase before they were eventually folded for 198 runs.

South Africa rest Ngidi and Burger for 3rd ODI

On the other hand, South Africa have the luxury of resting their key players, having already won the series. Lungi Ngidi, player of the match from the previous ODI, Matthew Breetzke and Nandre Burger have been rested for this game while Corbin Bosch, skipper Temba Bavuma and Kwena Maphaka are included in the playing XI. Even Australia have left out Josh Hazlewood and Aaron Hardie for Sean Abbott and Cooper Connolly.

Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kwena Maphaka

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa