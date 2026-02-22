Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Why is Anrich Nortje not playing vs India in T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Ahmedabad?

Why is Anrich Nortje not playing vs India in T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Ahmedabad?

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

South Africa have benched Anrich Nortje for their high-voltage clash against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Kagiso Rabada, who was rested in the game against UAE, made his return to the playing XI. Meanwhile, the Proteas won the toss and elected to bat first.

Anrich Nortje
Anrich Nortje Image Source : PTI
Ahmedabad :

South Africa have benched Anrich Nortje in the high-voltage Super Eights clash against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Due to poor form, the pacer was benched in the Proteas’ first three matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, but he made a return in the last league game against the UAE. In that game, he claimed two wickets for 28 runs in four overs. However, South Africa management wanted to bring back Kagiso Rabada into the set-up, despite him having a hard time in the tournament.

“As players, that’s what you look forward to being part of, and hopefully tonight is no different. From the previous game, we’ve made four changes to go back to our usual XI - Keshav (Maharaj) comes back in, Lungi (Ngidi) comes back in, Marco (Jansen) comes back in, and David (Miller) comes back in as well,” South Africa captain Aiden Markram said after the toss.

The decision is mostly tactical as South Africa want to back the same playing XI, that has given them success against the likes of New Zealand and Afghanistan.

South Africa opt to bat first

Meanwhile, Markram won the toss and elected to bat first. Leading up to the game, the experts noted that bowling first would be the ideal decision, with the dew expected to play a role in the second innings. However, Markram analysed that the surface looks dry and that could play a part. 

“We are going to bat first. It looks like a really good wicket - a lot drier than the previous one we came across here - so we’re not expecting that early tackiness. We think it’s going to be a good surface throughout, and hopefully we can put a nice big score on the board. The boys are in good touch, which is always a blessing,” Markram said. 

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Also Read:

Why is Axar Patel not playing India vs South Africa clash in Super Eights of the T20 World Cup 2026?

England register 12th consecutive win over Sri Lanka, thump hosts in T20 World Cup Super 8 round

'Sport doesn’t care about feelings' - Mandhana shares heartfelt post after series-winning knock
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Anrich Nortje India Vs South Africa T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\