'Sport doesn’t care about feelings' - Smriti Mandhana shares heartfelt post after series-winning knock vs AUS

Adelaide:

Senior India batter Smriti Mandhana played a scintillating knock of 82 runs off 55 balls in the third and final T20I at the Adelaide Oval. Jemimah Rodrigues played the perfect role of the second fiddle, scoring 59 runs as India posted 176 runs on the board in the first innings.

Australia, in reply, lost wickets at regular intervals. The Sophie Molineux-led side lost four wickets for 63 runs and were in dire need of a strong partnership to change the landscape. However, they lacked one. Ashleigh Gardner proved to be the only one showing intent, as she made 57 runs, but without any support from the other end, the all-rounder couldn’t take the team home. India won the match by 17 runs and also sealed the series 2-1.

Smriti was adjudged the Player of the Match. After the game, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to remind everyone that “sport doesn’t care about your feelings.” Notably, after winning the ODI World Cup 2025 final, beating South Africa in the final, Smriti was scheduled to marry Palash Muchhal on November 23.

Hell of a feeling: Mandhana

However, it was called off on the wedding day. Since then, Mandhana had very little time to reflect as she kept herself busy with media events and then the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and now, India’s tour of Australia. However, after the POTM on the third T20I, she posted how hard sports could be but it’s a feeling that she adores.

“Sport doesn’t care about your feelings. It’s a harsh truth. But it doesn’t. It doesn’t care if you’re tired. If you’ve just won. If you’re the best player. If you’re the newest player. If you’re the most confident, most nervous, the hardest working. None of it," the post read.

"It only cares about one thing. How you play the game. How you show up. The intentions you have to be the best you can be on that day. And if, and only if, you give it your all, you give it your full attention and respect, you might be able to come away with a chance of success. And then you get a chance to do it all again. Which I think that is one hell of a feeling," it added.

