Why is Axar Patel not playing India vs South Africa clash in Super Eights of the T20 World Cup 2026?

Ahmedabad :

India have benched Axar Patel in the high-voltage Super Eights clash against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Captain Suryakumar Yadav explained that it must be hard on the all-rounder, given that he is the vice-captain, but the team management wants to back the same playing XI. It means Washington Sundar has retained his spot, while the wait continues for Sanju Samson.

“It’s very harsh on Axar Patel, but we’re going with the same team - just a tactical decision, so no changes from the last game,” Suryakumar said after the toss.

South Africa win toss, elect to bat

South Africa captain Aiden Markram had won the toss and, interestingly, opted to bat first. Leading up to the toss, every expert predicted that bowling first would be the ideal choice, but Markram explained that the wicket looked dry. He expects it to slow down as the game progresses.

“We gonna bat first, really a good wicket and lot drier than what we have seen. The boys are looking in good touch and it's a good place to be at the moment. We have been fortunate to play a couple of games here, this is black soil pitch,” Markram said.

South Africa, in the meantime, have made four changes to the playing XI. Keshav Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and David Miller have made their return after being rested in their final group stage game against the UAE.

Happy to bowl first: Suryakumar

Suryakumar, on the other hand, was content to bowl first. Initially, the 35-year-old revealed his intention to bat first but is ready to take the challenge.

“I was actually looking to bat first, but it’s okay. We played here two or three days back and when they were bowling first, there was a little bit in the wicket, so why not take that advantage? We are happy to bowl first,” Suryakumar said.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

