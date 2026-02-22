India win Rising Women's Asia Cup final, Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat rattle Bangladesh

Bangkok:

India have defeated Bangladesh by 46 runs to win their second Rising Women’s Asia Cup. The Radha Yadav-led side once again produced an all-round show at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok, leaving Bangladesh little room for any sort of comeback. However, it wasn’t the case throughout the game.

Bangladesh had a fantastic start to the match as India were reduced to 44/4 at one stage. Fahima Khatun dominated India’s top order and that gave the Tigresses some hope. However, they failed to capitalise on the start as Tejal Hasabnis and captain Radha took over the business and stitched a valuable partnership of 69 runs.

Tejal made unbeaten 51 runs off 34 balls, while Radha added 36 runs off 30. Their incredible partnership brought back the much-needed momentum to India, who ended up posting 134 runs in the first innings. Captain Fahima ended up with a four-wicket haul but she had very little support from the other end and India took advantage of that.

What happened in the second innings?

When it came to the chase, Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals. Seven of their players scored in single digits, with the highest individual score being 20. For India, Prema Rawat dominated the proceedings, claiming three wickets, while Sonia Mendhiya and Tanuja Kanwer picked up two each. Spin was India’s biggest weapon in the match and they eventually got the job done rather comfortably.

Notably, both these teams met in the final of the inaugural edition of the Rising Women’s Asia Cup as well. On that day, India won by 31 runs in the summit clash.

Bangladesh A Women (Playing XI): Ishma Tanjim, Shamima Sultana (wk), Sarmin Sultana, Fahima Khatun (c), Lata Mondal, Farjana Easmin, Shorifa Khatun, Sadia Akter, Fatema Jahan Sonia, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna

India A Women (Playing XI): Nandini Kashyap, Vrinda Dinesh, Tejal Hasabnis, Anushka Sharma, Radha Yadav (c), Mamatha Madiwala (wk), Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwer, Sonia Mendhiya, Prema Rawat, Saima Thakor

