IND vs SA: T20 World Cup stats of India and South Africa players ahead of Super 8 clash in Ahmedabad

India and South Africa face each other today in the opening Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as the Indian fans are expected to throng the venue to support Suryakumar Yadav and his men. Ahead of the much-awaited encounter, let us have a look at the T20 World Cup stats of players from India and South Africa.

Aiden Markram and Ishan Kishan lead charts

Ishan Kishan is leading the charts for India as he has scored 176 runs in four matches so far at a strike rate of 202.29 with two fifties to his name. He has smacked 19 fours and 11 sixes in four outings, with the best score of 77 coming against arch-rivals Pakistan. Overall, Kishan is the fifth-highest run-getter of the T20 World Cup.

Aiden Markram is leading from the front for South Africa and is the fourth-highest run-scorer of the tournament at the moment. He has scored 178 runs in four matches at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 187.36 with two half-centuries. He has smashed 24 fours and six sixes during his stay in the middle and South Africa would be hoping for him to continue batting the same way in the clash against India.

Varun Chakaravarthy and Lungi Ngidi shine with ball

Varun Chakaravarthy's mystery spin has continued to work for India in the T20 World Cup. He is the joint-second highest wicket-taker so far in the tournament with nine scalps to his name and is threatening to take away the crown if India go all the way in the competition. He is averaging only 7.76 with the ball and has already picked up two four-wicket hauls.

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi has led the way with eight wickets to his name in three matches and is certainly another candidate to climb up the ladder in the India clash. He is averaging 11.37 with the ball and will be expected to continue picking up wickets against India as well.

