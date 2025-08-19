Why are Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer not picked in India's Asia Cup squad? Ajit Agarkar responds India's 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup has been announced with Shubman Gill making a comeback to the T20I team as the vice-captain. However, Jaiswal and Iyer were not picked in the squad. Ajit Agarkar has explained the reason for the same.

India announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup today, along with the five standby players. Shubman Gill was appointed the vice-captain of the team despite not being part of the squad for more than a year. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer were two players who missed out on selection, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed the exact reason for not picking the duo in the team.

"It’s very unfortunate for Yashasvi Jaiswal. With Abhishek doing well and also giving us a bowling option, one of the two had to miss out. Again, Shreyas Iyer has missed out for no fault of his. He has to wait for his chances," Agarkar said.

Shreyas Iyer led the Punjab Kings to the final of IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer is very unfortunate to miss out on India's squad for the Asia Cup as he led Punjab Kings to the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year. Moreover, he slammed a staggering 604 runs in 17 innings at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 175.07 with six fifties to his credit, and the best score of 97*.

Jaiswal's form in IPL 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal was also the leading run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals by a long way in IPL 2025. He scored 559 in 14 matches at a strike rate of 159.71 and an average of 43, with six fifties to his name.

Both Iyer and Jaiswal deserved to be in the squad, but like Agarkar said, they were only unfortunate to miss out on a place in the line-up.

India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

