BCCI announces India's 15-man squad for Asia Cup 2025; Shubman Gill confirmed as vice-captain, no Shreyas The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-man squad for the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. This will be the first T20I assignment for the Indian team since the England series in February and also the first since the 2025 edition of the IPL.

Mumbai:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup T20 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, led by Suryakumar Yadav. Shubman Gill was named the vice-captain of the squad for the Asia Cup and captain Surya and head selector Ajit Agarkar reckoned that when the full-strength side played against Sri Lanka last year, the Test captain was Surya's deputy. Gill's appointment will likely be bad news for Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma might return to the line-up straightaway.

Gill's return meant that Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer were the unfortunate ones to miss out, while Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi were snubbed as well. Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana formed the three-man pace attack, while Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube will be the pace-bowling all-rounders for the tournament.

Jitesh Sharma, after missing the England series, returned to the side after a fantastic season in the IPL for the eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) while Rinku Singh retained his place as the designated finisher in the side.

This will be India's first T20I assignment since the England series in January-February earlier this year. The Bangladesh tour in August was postponed to next year and hence, this will also be the first competition since the IPL and the performances during the cash-rich league have evidently influenced the selections.

India commence their Asia Cup campaign against the UAE on September 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, followed by the high-octane clash against Pakistan on September 14 at the same venue. India's only Group A clash in Abu Dhabi will be against Oman on Friday, September 19.

India's squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standbys: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal