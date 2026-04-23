Why are CSK players wearing black armbands in IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians?

Mumbai:

Chennai Super Kings players wore black armbands during their match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium as a mark of respect for Mukesh Choudhary’s mother, who passed away earlier in the week after a prolonged illness. The pacer had left the camp to attend the final rites but later rejoined the squad in time and was included in CSK’s playing XI for the fixture against Mumbai.

The five-time champions have already confirmed the development on their social media, offering solidarity with Mukesh in this difficult time. “This one is for Mukesh’s mother. In her memory and in solidarity with Mukesh, we wear black armbands and play with a little more in our hearts today,” CSK tweeted.

Ruturaj Gaikwad flops again

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad were off to a flying start, scoring 22 runs off 14 balls, before AM Ghazanfar got the better of him in the third over of the game. The opener made room for himself and lofted it inside out, but didn’t time it well. It resulted in Tilak Varma catching a simple one in the long-off region. With that, Ruturaj’s knock came to an end as his disappointing campaign continues.

Soon after Ruturaj’s dismissal, Sarfaraz Khan departed for 14 runs off eight balls. Mitchell Santner got the better of him as CSK lost two wickets in the powerplay. Sanju Samson played a pivotal part in keeping the scoreboard ticking as the keeper-batter looked in perfect touch. Shivam Dube, in the meantime, have joined him in the middle, as the southpaw has a reputation of finishing games and not bat in the powerplay.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Krish Bhagat, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhar

Also Read: