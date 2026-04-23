Why is MS Dhoni not playing against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026? When will he play again?

Mumbai:

Legendary Chennai Super Kings keeper-batter MS Dhoni is yet to gain full fitness and hence, will be missing the high-voltage clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Earlier, reports claimed that the five-time winning captain is expected to return to the scheme of things in the clash against Mumbai. However, the team management left the decision up to Dhoni about his possible return and the Ranchi-born chose to sit out.

As per the latest update, Dhoni could feature in CSK’s upcoming clash against Gujarat Titans on April 26. In that case, he will miss the entire first leg of the season. In the meantime, the cricketer was spotted taking part in CSK’s training sessions quite regularly. Last night, Dhoni was also spotted keeping wickets in the nets, indicating that he has recovered from a hamstring injury. Nevertheless, Dhoni chose to sit out again.

MI win toss, elect to bowl

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first. The five-time champions suffered four back-to-back defeats before returning to winning ways in the previous encounter against Gujarat Titans, where Mumbai secured a comfortable 99-run win. Reflecting on that, Pandya noted that it will give confidence to the players and they want to carry on with the momentum.

Yeah, we had a perfect game. Yes, I think that was a conscious effort - that no matter what happens, intensity is in your control. I just wanted to make sure that we enjoy ourselves. I think things were becoming quite serious. Cricket is played best when you are enjoying the sport. A lot of things happen, right! So yeah, we just wanted to have fun. Things went our way and it was a good game,” Pandya said after the toss.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Krish Bhagat, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

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