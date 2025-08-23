Who is the only bowler to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar, Ganguly and Dravid for ducks in international cricket? Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid plundered a lot of runs during their illustrious career. They got out for a duck quite a few times as well. However, only one bowler got all of them for a duck in their international career. Who is he?

New Delhi:

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid plundered a lot of runs against all the bowling attacks during their illustrious career across Tests and ODIs. The trio scored runs at will at the peak of their careers and it was close to impossible to dismiss them early on the majority of occasions. While it was the highest point of any bowler's career to pick their wicket at least once in a career, only one bowler managed to dismiss the legendary trio for a duck in international cricket.

New Zealand's left-arm Daniel Vettori achieved this amazing feat during his career that lasted for 18 years. After making his international debut in February 1997, it took only two years for Vettori to get the better of Sachin and Ganguly for ducks. New Zealand toured India for three Tests and five ODIs in 1999 and even though they lost both series, Vettori returned with unique distinction of dismissing the famed duo for ducks.

Vettori dismissed Ganguly for a duck in Kanpur Test

The left-arm spinner sent back Ganguly, known to take down spinners down the ground, with a caught and bowled dismissal for a five-ball duck in the first innings in Kanpur. In the same innings, Vettori scalped a six-wicket haul, sending down a staggering 55.1 overs.

Vettori scalped Tendulkar for a duck in Delhi ODI

On the same tour, in the fifth and final ODI at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium (now Arun Jaitley stadium), Vettori was too good for Sachin Tendulkar as he sent the master blaster back for a three-ball duck. It was also a caught and bowled dismissal but New Zealand lost the match by seven wickets and also dropped the five-match series 3-2.

Vettori waited for six more years to dismiss Dravid for a duck

However, Daniel Vettori had to wait for six more years to get Dravid's wicket for a duck. It came in the final of the tri-series, also involving Zimbabwe. Vettori dismissed Dravid LBW for a two-ball duck as India folded for 276 runs, and then New Zealand chased it down with 11 balls and six wickets in hand.

Also Read