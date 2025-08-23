Shafali Verma, Raghvi Bist’s knocks keep India A women afloat against Australia A ahead of final day Shafali Verma and Raghvi Bist's knocks helped India A women maintain a good lead against Australia A women at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on day 3 of the only unofficial test between the two sides.

Brisbane:

Day 3 of the ongoing unofficial test between India A women and Australia A women saw the Radha Yadav-led side put in a good performance. The day began with Australia A on a score of 158/5, looking to post a good total on the board.

Sianna Ginger began her day on a good note and went on to put in a good showing for her side. The star player went on to complete her century, scoring 103 runs in 138 deliveries, alongside Maitlan Brown, who added 22 runs to the board as Australia A women posted a total of 305 runs in the first innings of the game.

Saima Thakor was the highest wicket-taker for India A in the first innings with three wickets to her name. Radha Yadav and Minnu Mani took two wickets each, alongside Titas Sadhu, VJ Joshitha, and Tanusree Sarkar, who took one wicket each as well.

Raghvi Bist barely misses out on century on day 3

Coming out to bat, India A women got off to a decent start as opener Shafali Verma scored 52 runs in 58 deliveries. Nandid Kashyasp added 12 runs on the board, alongside Dhara Gujjar, who amassed 20 runs in 39 deliveries. Furthermore, Tejal Hasabnis scored 39 runs in 52 deliveries as well.

Raghvi Bist came out to bat and put in an exceptional performance as well, scoring 86 runs in 119 deliveries. The all-rounder barely missed out on her century, but her knock proved to be crucial as the Indian team posted a total of 260 runs in the first innings of the game before the day ended.

The final day will kick off with India A on a score of 260/8; as for Australia A, Amy Edgar was the star performer with four wickets to her name. Georgia Prestwidge took two wickets, alongside Maitlan Brown and Sianna Ginger, who took one wicket each. India A lead Australia A by 254 runs ahead of day 4.

Also Read: