Imran Tahir equals Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Malinga's record with five-wicket haul in CPL 2025 for Guyana

Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by 83 runs in the ninth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Saturday (August 23). Imran Tahir, the captain of Guyana, was the star for the winning team as he picked up a sensational five-wicket haul for just 21 runs in his four overs that also included a maiden. With the brilliant bowling effort, Tahir also equalled Lasith Malinga and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record in T20 cricket.
This was Tahir's fifth five-wicket haul in T20 cricket, the joint-second most in the history of the shortest format. David Wiese is at the top in this aspect, with seven five-wicket hauls in 402 T20 matches, having accounted for a total of 329 wickets.
As for Tahir, he has so far played 436 matches and has accounted for 554 scalps at an impeccable average of 19.66 with five five-wicket hauls. Shaheen Afridi, Lasith Malinga, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Shakib Al Hasan all have five five-fers in their T20 career.
Players with most five-wicket hauls in T20 cricket
|Players
|Total Wickets
|Five-wicket hauls
|David Wiese
|329
|7
|Shaheen Afridi
|312
|5
|Lasith Malinga
|390
|5
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|327
|5
|Shakib Al Hasan
|499
|5
|Imran Tahir
|554
|5
Guyana jump to second place with massive win
Meanwhile, Guyana Amazon Warriors have jumped to second place in the points table of CPL 2025 with a massive 83-run win over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. They posted 211 runs for the loss of three wickets in their 20 overs and in response, the Falcons raced to 77 runs in the first six overs.
However, Imran Tahir ran through their line-up with his exceptional spell as he dismissed Shakib, Imad Wasim, Shamar Springer, Usama Mir and Obed McCoy to register a stunning five-wicket haul. The Falcons were skittled for only 128 runs in 15.2 overs, losing the match by a huge margin.
