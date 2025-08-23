Imran Tahir equals Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Malinga's record with five-wicket haul in CPL 2025 for Guyana Imran Tahir is going strong at the age of 46. He is leading from the front as the captain of Guyana Amazon Warriors, picking up a five-wicket haul against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the ninth match of the ongong Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season.

Antigua:

Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by 83 runs in the ninth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Saturday (August 23). Imran Tahir, the captain of Guyana, was the star for the winning team as he picked up a sensational five-wicket haul for just 21 runs in his four overs that also included a maiden. With the brilliant bowling effort, Tahir also equalled Lasith Malinga and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record in T20 cricket.

This was Tahir's fifth five-wicket haul in T20 cricket, the joint-second most in the history of the shortest format. David Wiese is at the top in this aspect, with seven five-wicket hauls in 402 T20 matches, having accounted for a total of 329 wickets.

As for Tahir, he has so far played 436 matches and has accounted for 554 scalps at an impeccable average of 19.66 with five five-wicket hauls. Shaheen Afridi, Lasith Malinga, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Shakib Al Hasan all have five five-fers in their T20 career.

Players with most five-wicket hauls in T20 cricket

Players Total Wickets Five-wicket hauls David Wiese 329 7 Shaheen Afridi 312 5 Lasith Malinga 390 5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 327 5 Shakib Al Hasan 499 5 Imran Tahir 554 5

Guyana jump to second place with massive win

Meanwhile, Guyana Amazon Warriors have jumped to second place in the points table of CPL 2025 with a massive 83-run win over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. They posted 211 runs for the loss of three wickets in their 20 overs and in response, the Falcons raced to 77 runs in the first six overs.

However, Imran Tahir ran through their line-up with his exceptional spell as he dismissed Shakib, Imad Wasim, Shamar Springer, Usama Mir and Obed McCoy to register a stunning five-wicket haul. The Falcons were skittled for only 128 runs in 15.2 overs, losing the match by a huge margin.

Also Read