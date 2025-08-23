BCCI vice-president opens up on farewell match for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, 'Why are you worried?' Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's appearances on the cricket field have been sparse now as they have retired from Tests and T20Is. Amidst speculations around their future in ODI cricket, the BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla was asked about a farewell match for the duo. Here's his response:

Lucknow:

There is a lot of chatter around Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future in Indian cricket, with several reports suggesting the star duo isn't in the plans of the team management for the ODI World Cup in 2027. However, it was also reported later that there have been no discussions on Rohit and Kohli's retirements with the Asia Cup in the T20 format being the focus. Meanwhile, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla reminded everyone that the superstar duo hasn't retired from all formats and that they are still active in ODIs.

He urged the fans to remain patient and not discuss their farewell when they are still featuring in the ODI format. "They haven't retired, haven't they? Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are both playing One-Dayers. They haven't taken retirement, so why are you talking and worrying about their farewell? Retirement from two formats, that's the phases, but they are still playing ODIs.

"Don't worry this much. BCCI policy is quite clear; we don't ask anyone to retire, they have to make their decisions themselves. He has to take that call, and we respect that," Shukla said on the sidelines of the UP T20 League.

When pressed further on the farewell match, Rajeev Shukla made it clear that Rohit and Kohli are yet to retire and that things about their farewell will be thought of when it actually happens. "We'll cross the bridge when we come to it. You are already arranging their farewell! Virat Kohli is very fit, and Rohit Sharma plays very well. Why are you worried about their farewell?' the BCCI VP added.

Rohit and Kohli to be in action in October

Having retired from Tests and T20Is, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's appearances have been limited in the India jersey. They haven't played any competitive cricket since the Indian Premier League (IPL), while they last played for India in the final of the Champions Trophy against New Zealand in March 2025. The star duo will next be in action in October when India are scheduled to tour Australia for three ODIs.

