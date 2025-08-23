Former cricketer backs India to win Asia Cup under Suryakumar Yadav's fearless captaincy India's 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup was announced earlier this week, with Surya being named the captain while Shubman Gill was appointed his deputy. Despite a couple of key names missing from the team, the squad is strong and Virender Sehwag believes India can win the tournament.

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag is backing Team India to win the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup T20 in Dubai. He believes that the team has done well under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy so far and that his fearless leadership will come to the fore in the UAE. For the unversed, India are the official hosts of the continental tournament, but it has been moved to the UAE, with matches scheduled to take place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Sehwag pretty confident about India's chances in the Asia Cup

Coming back to Sehwag, he pointed out that the Indian squad for the Asia Cup is a blend of youth and experience. He also felt that captain Surya's attacking mindset in the shortest format suits the team's goals perfectly. The 46-year-old is also delighted that Team India will return to the field after the gap of more than one month. The Asia Cup is set to get underway on September 9 with India starting their campaign on the next day against the UAE.

"This Indian team has the right mix of youth and experience, and under Surya's fearless leadership, they can dominate Asia once again. His attacking mindset suits the T20 format perfectly, and if the team plays with the same intent, I have no doubt India can lift the trophy,

"This campaign beautifully brings alive the heartbeat of Indian cricket. No matter which part of the country you belong to, when India plays, emotions unite us. I could feel that same passion in the film, and it's this connect that makes cricket so powerful," Sehwag said while speaking as part of broadcaster Sony Sports Network's 'RagRagMeinBharat' for the upcoming tournament.

India won inaugural edition of T20 Asia Cup in 2016

As far as the T20 format of the Asia Cup is concerned, Team India won the inaugural edition in 2016 under MS Dhoni's captaincy. This is only the third edition of the T20 Asia Cup with the other being played in 2022 when India couldn't make it to the final. Sri Lanka won the continental tournament three years ago.

Surya and his men are in Group A alongside Pakistan, Oman and the UAE, even as India will play their clash against the arch-rivals on September 14.

