South Africa shatter England and Pakistan's historic records against Australia with series win in Mackay South Africa took an unassailable 2-0 lead over Australia in the ongoing three-match series after defeating them in the third ODI in Mackay. The Proteas have shattered the records of England and Pakistan with their series win.

New Delhi:

South Africa shattered England and Pakistan's major records against Australia with their win in the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia on Friday, August 22. The Proteas made light work of the Aussies in the second match at the Great Barrier Reef Arena to take an unassailable 2-0 lead and secure a series win.

Meanwhile, the Proteas have kept their decade-old dominance over the Aussies as this series win was their fifth consecutive series win against them. South Africa have not lost a series to Australia since their 4-1 defeat to them in November 2014.

This was South Africa's overall ninth series win against Australia, which makes them the most successful side against the Aussies in bilateral contests. They have now registered most series wins against the current ODI champions, going past the previously jointly held record with England, who had also won eight series against them.

Most series wins against Australia in ODI cricket (minimum three-match series):

9 - South Africa (15)*

8 - England (21)

6 - India (14)

4 - Sri Lanka (8)

4 - Pakistan (11)

2 - West Indies (11)

2 - New Zealand (14)

South Africa break Pakistan's record too

Meanwhile, the Proteas also shattered a record jointly held with Pakistan. South Africa now have the most ODI series wins against Australia in Australia as this was their third victory over them Down Under.

Most ODI series wins against Australia in Australia (min three matches):

3 - South Africa*

2 - Pakistan

1 - Sri Lanka

1 - England

1 - India

Coming to the match, Lungi Ngidi starred with a five-wicket haul against the Aussies. He struck major blows, including the crucial scalps of Josh Inglis and Marnus Labuschagne.

Ngidi also got the wickets of Aaron Hardie, Xaview Bartlett and Adam Zampa as the Proteas took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Meanwhile, this was Ngidi's second five-wicket haul in ODIs, and both of them have come against Australia. He took 6/58 in an ODI against the Aussies in Bloemfontein in 2020 before these 5/42 figures in the Mackay ODI.

Ngidi has become the first South African and fourth player overall to have taken multiple fifers against the Aussies. He joins the likes of Curtly Ambrose (3), Shane Bond (3), and Trent Boult (2) as the other bowlers to have done so.