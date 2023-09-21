Thursday, September 21, 2023
     
Who is Lizaad Williams? South Africa's latest addition to their World Cup squad

Lizaad Williams is the latest addition to South Africa's World Cup squad to be led by skipper Temba Bavuma. Lizaad is primarily a bowler and also a handy lower order batter who can wield his willow and win games for his side with the bat too.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: September 21, 2023 14:05 IST
Lizaad Williams
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lizaad Williams

A forced change has jolted the South African cricket team badly as its star pacer Anrich  Nortje and Sisanda Magala have been ruled out of the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. Cricket South Africa (CSA) took to 'X' formerly Twitter to make the announcement and also informed that the duo will be replaced by the pace-bowling allrounders Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams.

While Phehlukwayo has featured in the ODI World Cup for the Proteas before when he was a part of the team during the 2019 edition, for Williams it will be a first-ever experience.

Who is Lizaad Williams?

Lizaad Williams is a right-arm pace bowling allrounder from South Africa.

Aged 29, Lizaad has already represented South Africa in all the three formats of the game. The Vredenburg-born made his Test debut against Bangladesh at the Kingsmead, Durban in March 2022 and has played two Tests thus far. His solitary ODI game came against Ireland in Dublin (Malahide) on July 16, 2021.

The bowling allrounder has mostly played T20Is for the rainbow nation i.e. nine matches after making his T20I debut versus Pakistan on April 10, 2021 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. In the domestic circuit he has played for Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 and also for Cape Cobras and Boland.

South Africa's white-ball coach Rob Walters feels that Lizaad "offers great skills" and will have an opportunity to shine at the global stage once the World Cup gets underway on October 5 in India. 

"This provides an opportunity for Andile and Lizaad on the global stage. Both players have been part of our winter programs as well as having represented South Africa in the recent white-ball tour against Australia. They offer great skill sets and we're excited to have them complete the 15-player squad for this year's World Cup," said Walter.

 

