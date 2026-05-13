Who is CSK's new IPL signee, Macneil Hadley Noronha, the replacement for Ramakrishna Ghosh?

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings have roped in Macneil Hadley Noronha as a replacement for Ramakrishna Ghosh for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2026. Ghosh, who made his IPL debut in the clash against the Mumbai Indians earlier this year, was ruled out of the tournament due to a fractured foot.

Ghosh played his only match against the MI at the MA Chidambram Stadium and picked up Suryakumar Yadav's wicket. CSK confirmed that the bowling all-rounder picked up the injury during the MI game. The Super Kings have confirmed that they have roped in Noronha as the replacement.

Who is Macneil Hadley Noronha?

Noronha is a 24-year-old Karnataka all-rounder who was part of the Karnataka squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025. He is a right-handed batter and an off-spinner, who has been impressive in his short career so far.

Noronha was the leading run-scorer in the U23 Elite Col CK Nayudu Trophy 2024-25, smashing 1037 runs in the tournament at an average of nearly 80. He hit three centuries with a highest total of 345.

He was with Mangaluru Dragons in the 2025 Maharaja Trophy, helping the side win the title. He scored 253 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 148.82 and took 10 wickets with the ball. In the final against the Hubli Tigers, Noronha picked up two wickets. All of these performances helped him make it to the Karnataka squad for the SMAT.

He played in three matches in the domestic premier T20 tournament and scored 58 runs, while also taking a wicket. His best came up against Tripura when he made 34 from 21 balls and picked up his lone T20 wicket.

CSK facing injury troubles

CSK are facing troubles with their personnel in the IPL. They are already waiting for MS Dhoni to return from his calf injury. Khaleel Ahmed and Ayush Mhatre were recently ruled out of the tournament. Nathan Ellis was ruled out before the IPL kicked off. The Super Kings are currently in fifth position in the IPL 2026 points table and have a decent chance of making it to the playoffs.

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