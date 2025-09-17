Who is Andy Pycroft? The ICC match referee and his long history with Pakistan ICC match referee Andy Pycroft is the man in question in the ongoing controversy at the Asia Cup. PCB had alleged that Pycroft sided with India in the handshake controversy and wanted him to be removed as match referee from the Asia Cup. Here's what you need to know about Andy Pycroft

New Delhi:

ICC match referee Andy Pycroft, who has been trending over the last few hours with Pakistan creating the last-minute drama ahead of their do-or-die clash against the UAE. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had alleged Pycroft of siding with India in the handshake controversy that triggered on Sunday (September 14) and wanted him to be removed from the Asia Cup. However, the ICC didn't budge to the demand and decided to keep him the match referee not only for the UAE clash but also for the remainder of the continental event. Interestingly, he has had a long history with Pakistan before as well. Let us know more about Andy Pycroft:

Pycroft played 3 Tests and 20 ODIs for Zimbabwe

Andy Pycroft hails from Zimbabwe and played 3 Tests and 20 ODIs during his career that lasted for almost 10 years. He made his international debut in an ODI against Australia in June 1983 and played his last game for the country in November 1992. He scored 295 runs in ODIs and 152 runs in the longest format of the game. However, in the domestic circuit, he played 72 first-class and 100 List A matches while scoring 4374 and 2576 runs respectively in the two formats.

Pycroft's history with Pakistan

However, Andy Pycroft has had a great career as an ICC match referee. He has been doing the job across all formats since 2009 and has officiated as match referee in 103 Tests, 284 ODIs, and 185 T20Is (including PAK vs UAE clash) alongside 21 Women's T20Is as well. Apart from the handshake controversy, Andy Pycroft has had a long history with Pakistan.

Moreover, he was in charge of the matches when Pakistan's mystery spinner Saeed Ajmal was called out for chucking. He was reported for suspect bowling action and had to change his bowling action multiple times. The same happened with Mohammad Hafeez, who was also reported for suspect action when Andy Pycroft was the match referee.

Pycroft was the match referee when the sandpaper scandal happened in 2018

Moreover, on multiple occasions, Andy Pycroft found himself at the centre of controversial events. He was the match referee when the sandpaper scandal happened during the Cape Town Test match between Australia and South Africa in 2018. Moreover, it was Andy Pycroft who fined Virat Kohli in December last year for shoulder barging Australia's Sam Konstas during the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

