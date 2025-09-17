Smriti Mandhana becomes first Asian cricketer to register special record in international cricket Smriti Mandhana smacked a 77-ball century against Australia in the second ODI of the series in Mullanpur. With that, she became the first women's Asian cricketer to smack 15 international centuries. Her form will be key for India in the ODI World Cup.

Star India batter Smriti Mandhana smacked a cracking century in the second ODI against Australia at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Even in the opening game of the marquee series, Smriti seemed to be in fine form, scoring 58 runs. However, a miscommunication with opener Pratika Rawal sent her back to the pavilion.

In the second ODI, the 29-year-old was much more focused and completed her century in just 77 balls. With that, she became the second-fastest Indian to score a ton in ODIs. Interestingly, Smriti herself holds the top spot, having scored a century in just 70 balls against Ireland earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, with the century, Smriti became the first Asian cricketer in history to score 15 international tons. She also joined Tammy Beaumont at third for most centuries in women’s ODIs. Meg Lanning tops the list with 15 tons, while Suzie Bates ranks second with 13. Smriti, who has 13 to her name, can easily break the world record if she manages to keep up with the form in the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup.

Fastest Indian centurions in ODI cricket

Player Balls Taken to score a century Smriti Mandhana 70 Smriti Mandhana 77 Harmanpreet Kaur 87 Jemimah Rodrigues 90 Harmanpreet Kaur 90

Harmanpreet’s form a concern

India captain Harmanpreet has scored 294 runs in the 10 ODIs she played in 2025. Even in the series against Australia, the 36-year-old has failed to prove her mettle, scoring just 28 runs in two matches. Ahead of the ODI World Cup, starting September 30, her form is a massive concern. She would be hoping to return to form soon and lead by example, as this is India’s best chance to win an ICC event.

On the other hand, star batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the series against Australia due to illness. However, she will be fit for the maquee event later in the month.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Goud

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt