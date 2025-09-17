Advertisement
  4. PAK vs UAE Live updates: Match delayed by one hour, PCB confirms details

PAK vs UAE Live Updates: The match between Pakistan and UAE have been delayed by an hour. However, their demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft have been rejected. Mohsin Naqvi to hold a press conference soon.

Pakistan
Pakistan Image Source : AP
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: , Updated:
Dubai:

PAK vs UAE Live Updates: Pakistan boycotted the Asia Cup clash against the UAE after the handshake snub against India on September 14 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Notably, the Indian players refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players after the game, which rattled the team management. In protest, Captain Salman Ali Agha didn't attend the post-match presser and also skipped the pre-match media duties ahead of the UAE game.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in the meantime, wrote to ICC over the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft for the UAE game. However, the global governing body refused the proposal, which prompted Pakistan to pull out of the Asia Cup 2025.

 

Live updates :PCB vs UAE Live update: Pakistan boycott Asia Cup clash, PCB, ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi to host press conference

  • 7:15 PM (IST)Sep 17, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Negotiations ongoing

    ICC-PCB are still engaged in back-channel negotiations. They are still pushing to get something in their favour, but ICC is not interested in accepting any of their proposals.

  • 7:11 PM (IST)Sep 17, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    All demands rejected

    The International Cricket Council (ICC) have rejected all of Pakistan's requests, which included suspension or fine on Suryakumar Yadav for his comments on Pahalgam attack. 

  • 7:08 PM (IST)Sep 17, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Breaking: Pakistan on their way

    Pakistan team are on their way to the ground. The match is on! However, it is delayed by an hour.

  • 7:07 PM (IST)Sep 17, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Former PCB chairmans in meeting

    Two former PCB chairpersons, Ramiz Raza and Nazam Sethi, are currently at PCB headquarters in a meeting with Mohsin Naqvi. Naqvi will address the press soon.

  • 7:03 PM (IST)Sep 17, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    UAE reached the ground

    UAE have reached the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, they are still waiting for the Pakistan team, who are still in hotel.

  • 7:03 PM (IST)Sep 17, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    PCB confirm details

    As per a Pakistan Cricket Board member, the match has been officially detailed by an hour. However, an official confirmation awaits.

  • 7:01 PM (IST)Sep 17, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    MATCH DELAYED!!!

    As per the latest report, Pakistan have requested a delay in the start. They want the match to start at 9 PM IST. 

  • 7:00 PM (IST)Sep 17, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Andy Pycroft is in the stadium

    Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) didn't want Andy Pycroft to be the match referee for the match against the UAE. They wrote to ICC twice regarding the same, but their plea was rejected. In protest, Pakistan have threatned to pull out of the Asia Cup. Pakistan wanted Richie Richardson as match referee, but as things stand, Pycroft has reached the venue.

  • 6:57 PM (IST)Sep 17, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What's cooking?

    The latest update suggests that the Pakistan players have been asked to stay in their hotel and not arrive on the ground for the match against UAE.

  • 6:54 PM (IST)Sep 17, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    HELLO, with a bit of a drama

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the drama that's been ongoing in Pakistan cricket. The Salman Ali Agha-led side has pulled out of the clash against UAE, which resulted in them being knocked out of the competition. Stay tuned for all the details and Mohsin Naqvi's upcoming press conference.

