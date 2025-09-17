Live PAK vs UAE Live updates: Match delayed by one hour, PCB confirms details PAK vs UAE Live Updates: The match between Pakistan and UAE have been delayed by an hour. However, their demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft have been rejected. Mohsin Naqvi to hold a press conference soon.

Dubai:

PAK vs UAE Live Updates: Pakistan boycotted the Asia Cup clash against the UAE after the handshake snub against India on September 14 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Notably, the Indian players refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players after the game, which rattled the team management. In protest, Captain Salman Ali Agha didn't attend the post-match presser and also skipped the pre-match media duties ahead of the UAE game.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in the meantime, wrote to ICC over the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft for the UAE game. However, the global governing body refused the proposal, which prompted Pakistan to pull out of the Asia Cup 2025.