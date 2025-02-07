When will Virat Kohli return from injury? Shubman Gill responds

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli (left) and Shubman Gill (right)

Star India batter Virat Kohli missed the first ODI against England in Nagpur, owing to a swollen right knee. Shreyas Iyer replaced him in the playing XI and played a terrific knock of 59 runs off 36 deliveries as the Rohit Sharma-led side won the match by four wickets. After the game, Shubman Gill highlighted the nature of Kohli’s injury and noted that it isn’t serious and he expects the cricketer to be back in the playing XI in the second ODI in Cuttack.

“It's nothing serious. He (Kohli) was fine during yesterday's (Wednesday) practice, but he woke up with some swelling in his knee this morning (Thursday). He'll definitely be back for the second ODI,” Gill said while speaking to Star Sports.

Kohli’s form in the meantime is a matter of concern. After a century against Australia in the first Test in Perth, the 36-year-old struggled to deal with deliveries outside his off-stump and eventually, failed to live up to his potential. Even on his return to the Ranji Trophy, the cricketer couldn’t prove his worth, scoring only six runs against Railways. Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, his form remains a talking point and the next two ODIs against England will be key.

Gill reflects on POTM performance against England

Chasing 249 runs, India were reduced to 19/2 at one stage. That’s when Gill and Iyer took control of the situation and stitched a 94-run partnership. After Iyer departed, Gill and Axar kept up with the tempo, building a partnership of 108 runs. The all-rounder made 52 runs off 47 deliveries while Gill made 87 runs and arguably cemented his spot in the playing XI for the Champions Trophy.

Speaking on his performance after the match, Gill noted that he wasn’t thinking about his century and focused on England’s field placements to play his shots accordingly.

“No, I wasn't thinking about my century. I was focused on the field placements and played my shots accordingly. I wanted to dominate the bowler, and I would have played the same shot even if I was in my 60,” Gill said.