When will MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis return to playing XI for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026?

Chennai:

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis are set to return to Chennai Super Kings’ playing XI in the clash against Delhi Capitals. Leading up to the season, the five-time IPL-winning captain Dhoni complained of a calf injury and was out of action for the first three games. Now, he is reported to have gained full fitness, which could result in CSK playing him against DC on April 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

When it comes to Brevis, CSK have missed his services heavily so far in the competition. The South Africa international has been out of action owing to a side strain injury sustained during training before the cash-rich league began. As per Revsportz, he has recovered as well and is likely to return to the playing XI. However, it won’t be surprising if the youngster features as an Impact Player.

Who can Brevis, Dhoni replace?

Chennai played Sarfaraz Khan in the absence of Brevis. However, the Mumbai batter proved his mettle, scoring 99 runs in three matches, at a strike rate of 202.04. With that, Sarfaraz is expected to retain his spot in the playing XI. Thus, Brevis could replace Kartik Sharma, who has failed to live up to the potential so far. The youngster was bought for INR 14.2 crore in the auction and was trusted in the middle order, but he struggled heavily.

Dhoni, on the other hand, may replace Prashant Veer. Even though he has played a charismatic knock in CSK’s last match against RCB, the team management might bench him for Dhoni, particularly when the prior is not bowling.

Chennai, in the meantime, are desperate to get back to winning ways. They are currently at the bottom of the points table. Brevis and Dhoni’s return will certainly motivate the team but the goal is to find the ideal playing XI and to help Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson find some form.

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