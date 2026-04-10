'Remineded me of MS Dhoni': Faf du Plessis reacts to Mukul Choudhary's blitzkreig vs KKR in IPL 2026

Kolkata:

Lucknow Super Giants registered a thrilling three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the 15th match of IPL 2026 on Thursday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. They chased down 182 runs after struggling at 128/7 at one stage, thanks to a stunning knock from Mukul Choudhary, who smashed an unbeaten 54 off 26 deliveries with seven sixes to his name.

He delivered some of the best shots during his stay in the middle that left many cricket experts in awe, and Faf du Plessis is one of them. He lauded the 21-year-old youngster from Rajasthan for the way he played throughout and also complimented him saying that some of his shots reminded of MS Dhoni.

"It’s incredible to see the awareness to take the game through. The power from the young man, unbelievable batting. What a game of cricket, with lots of ebbs and flows, and stealing it towards the end. Some of the shots reminded me of watching MS Dhoni back in the day, especially those flick shots, so much power," Faf du Plessis said while speaking on JioHotstar’s Match Centre Live show.

Mukul Choudhary is also an MS Dhoni fan

Well, this compliment from Du Plessis must have pleased Mukul Choudhary, who is an ardent MS Dhoni fan. He revealed after the match during an interaction with Star Sports that he had always wanted to be like Dhoni and finish matches like him. "I always look up to MS Dhoni because I am also a finisher. I always look up to him.

"His very iconic helicopter shot is my favorite. The way he led India in the 2011 World Cup, everybody remembers it. I want to be like him and finish off matches and help my team win," Mukul said while speaking to Star Sports.

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