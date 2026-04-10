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KKR surpass Mumbai Indians to set unwanted record after defeat to LSG in IPL 2026

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

LSG pulled off a stunning three-wicket win against KKR in IPL 2026. Chasing 182, Mukul Choudhary’s unbeaten 54 off 27 balls clinched a last-ball victory at Eden Gardens. With that, KKR now hold the record for most final-ball defeats in IPL history with eight.

Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders Image Source : BCCI
Kolkata:

Just when the game seemed to be under control, Kolkata Knight Riders lost their grip, resulting in an incredible win for Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens in IPL 2026. Chasing 182 runs, the visitors were in the hunt as long as Ayush Badoni was present, but once the Delhi-born departed for 54 runs, the contest was heavily in favour of KKR. However, Mukul Choudhary’s blitzkrieg came out of the syllabus, as the Ajinkya Rahane-led side left stunned.

Mukul made unbeaten 54 runs off 27 balls, as LSG won the match by three wickets. When the 21-year-old arrived at the crease, the game seemed out of reach, but Mukul backed himself and delivered in the highest possible manner. He barely had any support from the other end and it resulted in Mukul not taking a single for the majority of the time. He backed himself for the job and chased the total in the final ball of the match.

With that, KKR have now surpassed Mumbai Indians to set an unwanted record of most defeats in the final ball. The three-time champions have lost eight games in the last ball of the match, while Mumbai have suffered seven defeats.

Most defeats in final ball:

Teams Defeats in final ball
Kolkata Knight Riders 8
Mumbai Indians 7
Chennai Super Kings 5
Rajasthan Royals 4
Delhi Capitals 4
Punjab Kings 4
Sunrisers Hyderabad 4

Justin Langer reacts to LSG’s incredible turnaround

Lucknow head coach Justin Langer believed that the game was out of their reach as well. After the game, he said he would motivate the bowlers who had a terrific outing, but Mukul’s knock changed the game for the visitors.

“I was probably thinking about what I was going to say to our players. I thought we bowled brilliantly on this wicket; we were outstanding. I actually jotted that down, and regardless of whether we win or lose, our bowling was excellent, and our fielding was elite as well. So, I was really pleased with that, but we also talked about taking responsibility, and we saw a 22-year-old kid taking responsibility, what an effort it was,” Langer said on Jiostar.

Also Read:

'Remineded me of MS Dhoni': Faf du Plessis reacts to Mukul Choudhary's blitzkreig vs KKR in IPL 2026

Josh Hazlewood injury update: Will Australia pacer play today for RCB vs RR in IPL 2026 clash?

LSG head coach Justin Langer reveals how did team decide to buy Mukul Choudhary in IPL 2026 auctio
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