How have Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi performed against RCB in IPL history?

Guwahati:

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face each other today at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati in the 15th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Both teams are unbeaten so far this season after playing three and two matches respectively. The Royals, especially, have looked class apart so far in IPL 2026 thanks to their openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The opening duo is going berserk in the powerplay overs, and their dominance has often put the Royals ahead early in the game. Even as they are set to face RCB on Friday (April 10), let us have a look at their record against the defending champions in IPL history.

Jaiswal enjoys batting against RCB

Yashasvi Jaiswal has enjoyed batting against RCB during his IPL career, scoring 272 runs in nine matches at an average of 30.22 and a strike rate of 152.8 with a fifty to his credit. He has also smacked 34 fours and 11 sixes against RCB but has got out for a duck twice in nine matches so far.

Notably, the southpaw slammed 75 off 47 and 49 off 19 in the two matches last season against RCB. Unfortunately, both of his explosive knocks went in vain as RCB ended up winning those matches. Jaiswal would be keen on playing a match-winning knock for his side this season as the Royals have played some brilliant cricket so far.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi click vs RCB?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi burst onto the IPL scene last year, and against RCB, he started well, smashing Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six. However, the veteran bowler got the better of him on the very next delivery, castling him. Nevertheless, the teenager scored 16 runs off 12 deliveries with two sixes to his name. He will be hoping to put up a much better show this time around and play a match-winning knock for the Royals.

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